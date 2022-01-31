To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Fincantieri delivers first Qatari Musherib-class OPV

31st January 2022 - 14:40 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Musherib is the first of two new OPVs for Qatar. (Photo: Fincantieri)

Work on Musherib began with steel cutting in 2018, with the ship later launched in September 2020.

Fincantieri on 31 January announced the delivery of the first-in-class Musherib-class OPV to the Qatari MoD.

Musherib is the first of a class of two OPVs ordered from Fincantieri as part of a €4 billion ($4.48 billion) naval acquisition programme which also includes four Al Zubarah-class corvettes and an LPD.

The OPV class measures 63m long and can reach a top speed of 30kts.

The second-in-class Sheraouh was launched in June 2021 and is also scheduled to be delivered this year.

Shephard Defence Insight notes the vessels are based on Fincantieri's 60m Fast Attack Craft but will be equipped with eight additional vertical launch system cells of MBDA's MICA surface to air missiles.

