Fincantieri begins cutting steel for the Italian Navy’s new OPVs

25th September 2024 - 21:01 GMT | by Tony Fyler

Riva Trigoso shipyard where steel cutting has begun on the first new OPV for the Italian Navy. (Photo: Fincantieri)

The company will build four offshore patrol vessels for the Italian Navy, with an option for another two. The first of the new vessels will not be expected to launch until 2027.

The Italian Navy has begun work on the first of its four new offshore patrol vessels. The first steel for the new OPVs was cut in September 2024 at the Riva Trigoso shipyard, Genoa, with delivery of the first new OPV scheduled for 2027. That marks a slight slippage from reports in August 2024 when first deliveries were expected in 2026.

The fleet contract was agreed with of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture with Fincantieri as its majority shareholder, in August 2023, at a cost of approximately €925 million (US$1 billion). With additional logistical support, however, the sum

Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard.

Read full bio

