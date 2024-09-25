Fincantieri begins cutting steel for the Italian Navy’s new OPVs
The Italian Navy has begun work on the first of its four new offshore patrol vessels. The first steel for the new OPVs was cut in September 2024 at the Riva Trigoso shipyard, Genoa, with delivery of the first new OPV scheduled for 2027. That marks a slight slippage from reports in August 2024 when first deliveries were expected in 2026.
The fleet contract was agreed with of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture with Fincantieri as its majority shareholder, in August 2023, at a cost of approximately €925 million (US$1 billion). With additional logistical support, however, the sum
