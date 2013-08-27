F-35C fighter refueled in-flight by USAF KC-135
Lockheed Martin has reported that an F-35 Lightning II carrier variant (CV) has been refuelled during flight by a US Air Force KC-135 for the first time. The refuelling took place on 20 August.
With the completion of this test, the F-35C joins the A and B models in proving that all three variants of the F-35 can be refuelled from a common tanker platform, despite different methods. The F-35 aircraft, known as CF-1, was piloted by Lt. Col. Patrick Moran for the flight.
Earlier this month, the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, the US Navy's first F-35C Lightning II CV aircraft squadron, completed its first flight at Eglin Air Force Base.
