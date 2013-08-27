To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

F-35C fighter refueled in-flight by USAF KC-135

27th August 2013 - 17:19 GMT | by Shephard News Team

RSS

Lockheed Martin has reported that an F-35 Lightning II carrier variant (CV) has been refuelled during flight by a US Air Force KC-135 for the first time. The refuelling took place on 20 August.

With the completion of this test, the F-35C joins the A and B models in proving that all three variants of the F-35 can be refuelled from a common tanker platform, despite different methods. The F-35 aircraft, known as CF-1, was piloted by Lt. Col. Patrick Moran for the flight.

Earlier this month, the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, the US Navy's first F-35C Lightning II CV aircraft squadron, completed its first flight at Eglin Air Force Base.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us