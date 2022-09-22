European Patrol Corvette gains slice of EU funding but practical hurdles remain
The European Defence Fund is funding the multinational European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme to the tune of €60 million ($59.48 million) in a 24-month initial development phase, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in 2030.
Development work is to begin in January 2023 between the 13 partners from Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway and Spain. The prime contractor is the Naviris JV between Naval Group (France) and Fincantieri (Italy).
The Italian and Spanish navies require their EPCs as soon as possible with eight and six vessels respectively, while the French Navy can wait until 2031-2032 to replace the six Floréal
More from Naval Warfare
Maritime first is the right defence posture for the UK
The RN seemed the apparent winner when the Integrated Review was first published. Despite the war in Ukraine reminding the west of the importance of solid land and air capabilities, a maritime or navy-first defence posture is still the best option for the UK.
Royal Navy grows Remus 100 fleet with latest arrivals
Three more Remus 100 UUVs have been delivered to the UK RN.
US Navy retires USS Coronado
The Littoral Combat Ship USS Coronado was decommissioned on 14 September after a short service life.
MILDEN marks high point for indigenous Turkish shipbuilding capabilities
Six MILDEN submarines will feature predominantly Turkish-made systems, with the only questions marks — for now — hanging over the periscope and propulsion systems.