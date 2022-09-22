To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

European Patrol Corvette gains slice of EU funding but practical hurdles remain

22nd September 2022 - 08:30 GMT | by Jean-Marc Tanguy in Paris

RSS

The EPC for the French Navy will replace the six Floréal-class frigates on a one-for-one basis (pictured is Prairial, which is based in French Polynesia). (Photo: Jean-Marc Tanguy)

Four NATO navies could acquire a total of 26 European Patrol Corvette vessels in a complex programme that includes at least two different configurations and two concepts of use — but various details remain unresolved.

The European Defence Fund is funding the multinational European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme to the tune of €60 million ($59.48 million) in a 24-month initial development phase, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in 2030.

Development work is to begin in January 2023 between the 13 partners from Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway and Spain. The prime contractor is the Naviris JV between Naval Group (France) and Fincantieri (Italy).

The Italian and Spanish navies require their EPCs as soon as possible with eight and six vessels respectively, while the French Navy can wait until 2031-2032 to replace the six Floréal

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Author

Jean-Marc Tanguy

Jean-Marc Tanguy started its career in journalism on 1991 and focussed quickly on defence matters

Read full bio

