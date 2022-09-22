European Patrol Corvette gains slice of EU funding but practical hurdles remain

The European Defence Fund is funding the multinational European Patrol Corvette (EPC) programme to the tune of €60 million ($59.48 million) in a 24-month initial development phase, with the first vessel expected to be delivered in 2030.

Development work is to begin in January 2023 between the 13 partners from Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Norway and Spain. The prime contractor is the Naviris JV between Naval Group (France) and Fincantieri (Italy).

The Italian and Spanish navies require their EPCs as soon as possible with eight and six vessels respectively, while the French Navy can wait until 2031-2032 to replace the six Floréal