Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit

Bremen-based Euroatlas has been exhibited a mock-up of its new Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) at IMDEX 2025 in Singapore this week marking the first time the Greyshark has appeared outside Europe.

After it was unveiled at the Euronaval 2024 in Paris, Euroatlas has continued development of this large AUV and revealed further details about its performance and specifications.

The Greyshark is being offered in two different variants – the 6.5m-long Greyshark Bravo, and the larger Greyshark Foxtrot that measures 7.99m long. The names refer to the fact that the former is powered by lithium-ion batteries sourced from an automotive