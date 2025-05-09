To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Euroatlas brings Greyshark AUV to Asia for its maiden visit

9th May 2025 - 09:45 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Singapore

Euroatlas displayed the Greyshark battery-powered Bravo variant at IMDEX 2025. It is 6.5m long and has a 1.75m hull diameter. (Photo: author)

Euroatlas displayed its Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle outside Europe for the first time, highlighting variant specifications and development progress at IMDEX 2025.

Bremen-based Euroatlas has been exhibited a mock-up of its new Greyshark autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) at IMDEX 2025 in Singapore this week marking the first time the Greyshark has appeared outside Europe.

After it was unveiled at the Euronaval 2024 in Paris, Euroatlas has continued development of this large AUV and revealed further details about its performance and specifications.

The Greyshark is being offered in two different variants – the 6.5m-long Greyshark Bravo, and the larger Greyshark Foxtrot that measures 7.99m long. The names refer to the fact that the former is powered by lithium-ion batteries sourced from an automotive

