Elements of T26 design move to output phase

26th September 2016 - 12:53 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

Elements of the design of the UK’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship could move into a manufacturing output phase. The latest step in an already lengthy process to determine the shape and capability of the Royal Navy’s next large surface combatants.

During a recent visit to BAE Systems facilities on the River Clyde officials disclosed that elements of the T26 design has moved from spatial to output design. Shephard understands that this indicates elements of the process have matured enough to a point where practical build instructions are added to existing documentation.

The company itself operates a three step design

