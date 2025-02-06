Egypt wins $625 million US deal to modernise its Ambassador IV fast-attack ships

The US State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Egypt for Fast Missile Craft Modernization on its Ezzat-class Ambassador IV fast attack craft, along with related elements of logistics and programme support.

The contract had an estimated value of US$625 million, though that expresses the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. The actual dollar value of the deal will be lower, depending on final requirements, budget authority and signed sales agreements.

Egypt wanted to buy equipment and services including four COMBATSS-21 CMS, air and surface surveillance radars, chaff decoy systems, electro-optical/infrared sensor systems, electronic warfare systems and navigation data distribution systems. This also included communications intelligence systems, fire control radar systems, 76mm gun upgrades, and other related elements of logistics and programme support.

Related Articles

Every picture tells a story as Egyptian Navy frigate obtains Italian EW upgrade

The COMBATSS-21 is a modular, scalable open combat management system that can be employed on a wide variety of ship classes, from patrol vessels to aircraft carriers. It is based on the Aegis combat management system for surface vessels and follows open architecture standards.

The rationale behind the approval from the US State Department is that it will support US foreign policy and national security objectives by improving the security of a friendly nation, and acting as what it termed a force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East.

The Ambassador IV class has a history of improvement while in service. It began life in 1999 as the Ambassador III class, but a development contract with VT Halter Marine in 2005, followed by a 2008 amended construction contract saw it emerge as the reclassified Ambassador IV.

The US State Department said the proposed sale would increase the Egyptian Navy's tactical and operational capabilities.

Principal contractors for the sale would be Lockheed Martin in Manassas, Virginia, and L3Harris, located in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Ezzat Class/Ambassador IV