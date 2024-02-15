Ecuador turns to local shipyard and international suppliers for military platforms

Ecuadorian state-run shipyard Astinave has declared a multipurpose vessel under construction for the Ecuadorian Navy to be 65% complete. A shipyard spokesperson explained to Shephard that the vessel, the future BAE Ruminahui, would be “ready by end of this year before undergoing sea trials”. The ship will be delivered to the Navy by the end of 2025.

The multipurpose vessel, the first of its class that the shipyard has built, has a length of 75m and capacity for a 12-ton helicopter. It will be equipped with Astinave’s Orion command and control system and will have a crew of 66. The vessel has been based on a design by the German shipyard Fassmer, however, the shipyard confirmed that no additional vessels of the class had yet been ordered.

Besides Astinave, Ecuador’s domestic defense industries has limited capabilities to manufacture complex systems. The armed forces have been acquiring new platforms and equipment from international suppliers instead, specifically from Turkey and the US.

In November 2023, the country’s armed forces received 15 Turkish Otokar 4x4 Ural armoured personnel carriers. The military also received 20 Otokar 4x4 Cobra II armoured vehicles last year.

Ecuador minister of defence Gian Carlo Loffredo met with Başak Yalçın, the Turkish ambassador to Ecuador, on 6 February to discuss strengthening “bilateral defence relations”. Quito has not disclosed if the two officials discussed future potential weapons sales.

During a January 2024 visit to Ecuador by US Army General Laura Richardson, commander of US Southern Command, the US donated six Navistar 6×6 WorkStar GTT cargo trucks to the Ecuadorian Army.

The acquisition of aircraft has been slower, although one delivery has been on the horizon. During her visit, General Richardson announced that the US would deliver one Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft in late February 2024 as an excess defence article transfer paid for with Foreign Military Sales funding.

The Ecuadorian military has been primarily focused on internal operations, with Quito declaring a State of Emergency on 9 January to combat gangs, which the government labels as terrorist entities. According to the Ministry of Defence, almost 23,000 military personnel have been deployed nationwide to support law enforcement agencies.

On 20 January, the armed forces intercepted a 15m semi-submergible 32 nautical miles into Ecuador’s exclusive economic zone, close to Colombia, with a crew of three Colombian citizens and a cargo of approximately 3.5 tons of cocaine. The multipurpose vessel will help the country’s crackdown on maritime crimes.

Similarly, the C-130 will be added to the air force’s transport fleet, which includes Boeing 737-200s, to transport troops and military hardware nationwide.