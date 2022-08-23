ECA Group achieves factory acceptance test for Latvian Navy programme
ECA Group is modernising three Latvian MCMVs under a tender awarded in 2020. Under the works, the traditional mine warfare system is being replaced with the A18-M AUV, a UMISAS Sonar, Seascan mine identification vehicle and K-Ster mine disposal system.
The company is also responsible for ship modifications and upgrading the navigation system.
During factory acceptance tests, the ship’s C2 with warship electronic chart display and information system (W-EDCIS) and autopilot, sensor functionalities and interfaces were tested.
The Latvian Navy also performed a mine identification scenario with the Seascan system and fired a simulation with the K-Ster.
