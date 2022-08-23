To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

ECA Group achieves factory acceptance test for Latvian Navy programme

23rd August 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

ECA's A-18-M AUV is one element of the counter-mine package supplied to Latvia. (Photo: ECA Group)

ECA Group and the Latvian Navy have conducted factory acceptance tests of Command and Control (C2) system and Mine Identification and Disposal systems (MIDS) that will be integrated into the country’s Imanta-class MCMVs.

ECA Group is modernising three Latvian MCMVs under a tender awarded in 2020. Under the works, the traditional mine warfare system is being replaced with the A18-M AUV, a UMISAS Sonar, Seascan mine identification vehicle and K-Ster mine disposal system.

The company is also responsible for ship modifications and upgrading the navigation system.

During factory acceptance tests, the ship’s C2 with warship electronic chart display and information system (W-EDCIS) and autopilot, sensor functionalities and interfaces were tested.

The Latvian Navy also performed a mine identification scenario with the Seascan system and fired a simulation with the K-Ster.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us