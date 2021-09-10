DSEI 2021: OAD showcases latest underwater acoustics software

Ultra supports Australia’s Hobart-class destroyer sonar systems
The contract will ensure the destroyers’ sonar systems continue to meet the needs of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
UK-based Ocean Acoustic Developments (OAD) will use DSEI 2021 on 14-17 September to showcase the latest iteration of its WADER sonar range prediction and global ocean information system.
WADER V8.3 is designed to ‘enhance situational awareness anywhere in the world’, according to information on the OAD website. It provides bathymetric and water column data using colour-coded graphic displays.
Among the features of WADER are dedicated, independently verified, low- and high- frequency propagation loss models; a 2D, 360-degree tactical probability of detection display; 3D seabed and probability of detection rendering; and multi-plot functionality for multiple on-screen calculations.
WADER applications include research, training, operational sonar performance prediction, anti-submarine warfare and acoustic analysis before and after missions.
