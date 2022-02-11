Draper continues involvement with Trident guidance system

US searches for variable depth sonar options on Constellation-class frigate
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.
The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory has been awarded a $161.06 million contract modification from the USN Strategic Systems Programs office, to perform more work by July 2025 on the Mk6 guidance system for the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic nuclear missile.
Draper will provide design analysis, testing, procurement, and manufacturing of circuit card assemblies, interferometric fibre-optic gyros, accelerometers, and material for service life related upgrades of inertial measurement units, electronic assemblies, electronic modules, and Mk6 guidance system-related components.
This work is being undertaken as part of the Strategic Systems Program Alteration (SPALT) of Mk6 Mod 1 guidance systems and Mk6 Mod 1 SPALT material procurements, the DoD noted on 10 February.
Trident II D5 nuclear missiles are designed to be launched from USN Ohio-class and future Columbia-class submarines, as well as from RN Vanguard-class boats.
