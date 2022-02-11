Draper continues involvement with Trident guidance system

Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.

The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory has been awarded a $161.06 million contract modification from the USN Strategic Systems Programs office, to perform more work by July 2025 on the Mk6 guidance system for the Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic nuclear missile.

Draper will provide design analysis, testing, procurement, and manufacturing of circuit card assemblies, interferometric fibre-optic gyros, accelerometers, and material for service life related upgrades of inertial measurement units, electronic assemblies, electronic modules, and Mk6 guidance system-related components.

This work is being undertaken as part of the Strategic Systems Program Alteration (SPALT) of Mk6 Mod 1 guidance systems and Mk6 Mod 1 SPALT material procurements, the DoD noted on 10 February.

Trident II D5 nuclear missiles are designed to be launched from USN Ohio-class and future Columbia-class submarines, as well as from RN Vanguard-class boats.