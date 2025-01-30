Double SCHOTTEL deal advances two ship programmes

Two significant European vessel programmes have signed deals with SCHOTTEL for their propellers and transverse thrusters.

The Portuguese Navy’s Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) single-vessel programme has contracted with SCHOTTEL for the supply of EcoPeller SRE 560 units and one TransverseThruster STT 3 FP.

The MPSS vessel, which will be named NRP Dom João II, had its keel laid down in 2024 and is expected to be commissioned in 2026. It will be capable of deploying both uncrewed UAVs and crewed helicopters. In addition to maritime safety and naval support operations, it will also be used for oceanic research, search and rescue and emergency relief.

The SCHOTTEL deal will equip the vessel with two electrically powered EcoPeller-type SRE 560 azimuth thrusters, each with an input power of 2,600 kW. It will also include a STT 3 FP type TransverseThruster to enhance the vessel’s manoeuvrability and DP capabilities.

The MPSS will be 107 metres long with a beam of 20 metres, but the thruster package is expected to allow it a free sailing speed of 15.5 knots.

SCHOTTEL has announced it will also supply the Polish MIECZNIK-class (Swordfish) multi-role frigates with TransverseThrusters.

The MIECZNIK-class will comprise three vessels, which are expected to be delivered between 2029-30 at a programme cost of US$3.7 billion.

The MIECZNIK-class frigate will feature the Babcock Arrowhead 140 design like the UK’s equally modern Type 31 multi-role vessel. But each of the MIECZNIK-class vessels will be fitted with a shock-enhanced STT 4 TransverseThruster with an input power of 925 kW and a propeller diameter of 2.0 metres.

The double announcement from SCHOTTEL advances both the Portuguese and Polish programmes in terms of their fitting out.

