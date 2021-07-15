Diverse Marine to build RN passenger transfer boats

HNLSM Snellius returns to service
Damen Shipyards has returned the HNLMS Snellius to the Royal Netherlands Navy following a successful modernisation programme.
Cowes-based shipyard Diverse Marine will produce three Sea-class PTBs, following a contract award by AEUK.
Ben Colman, director at Diverse Marine, said: ‘It is testament to the capability and quality of the work our team can produce that afforded Diverse Marine the ability to tender for this project and to be awarded the contract through a competitive process.’
Based on AEUK’s Sea-class design, the boats are being customised to fit HMS Prince of Wales’ boat bays allowing deployment and recovery from the ship’s davits.
Carl Stone, head of sales and product management for surface ship systems division at AEUK, said: ‘The new PTBs will provide the high quality passenger carrying capability that the RN expects and commonality with rest of the SEA Class platforms that AEUK are delivering.’
Each PTB will be able to carry 34 passengers and up to three crew.
AEUK said it decided to sub-contract the PTBs to Diverse Marine due to its ‘track record’ in aluminium construction and ability to customise the existing design.
Spain's Escribano has equipped Peru's maritime patrol vessels with its Sentinel 2.0 and Sentinel 30 RWS.
Naval Group has been assigned a leading role in the USSPS project, which aims to create an unmanned miniaturised oil rig technology-based platform capable of persistent maritime surveillance.
RN Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond has detached from the UK's Carrier Strike Group due to 'technical issues', adding to a long history of the class's mechanical problems.
The keel for Germany’s ninth Braunschweig-class K130 corvette has been laid during a pared-back ceremony at Lürssen’s Peene shipyard.
According to Italian media sources, Morocco is reportedly negotiating to acquire two FREMM frigates from Italy.