Diverse Marine to build RN passenger transfer boats

SEA Class Passenger Transport Boat Walrus manufactured by Diverse Marine. (Photo: Atlas Elektronik UK).

Atlas Elektronik (AEUK) will deliver the Passenger Transfer Boats (PTBs) to the RN for use with the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales.

Cowes-based shipyard Diverse Marine will produce three Sea-class PTBs, following a contract award by AEUK.

Ben Colman, director at Diverse Marine, said: ‘It is testament to the capability and quality of the work our team can produce that afforded Diverse Marine the ability to tender for this project and to be awarded the contract through a competitive process.’

Based on AEUK’s Sea-class design, the boats are being customised to fit HMS Prince of Wales’ boat bays allowing deployment and recovery from the ship’s davits.

Carl Stone, head of sales and product management for surface ship systems division at AEUK, said: ‘The new PTBs will provide the high quality passenger carrying capability that the RN expects and commonality with rest of the SEA Class platforms that AEUK are delivering.’

Each PTB will be able to carry 34 passengers and up to three crew.

AEUK said it decided to sub-contract the PTBs to Diverse Marine due to its ‘track record’ in aluminium construction and ability to customise the existing design.