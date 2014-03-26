DIMDEX: Qatar signs for new fast patrol craft

The Qatar Coast Guard has signed a deal with Turkish company Ares Shipyard for the delivery of a number of new high speed vessels to further bolster its capabilities.

The contract for 17 vessels was signed on the second day of DIMDEX in Doha. Speaking during the signing, the chairman and executive director of Ares Kerin Kalafatoglu said that the craft would be designed in cooperation with the Qatar Ministry of Interior.

All of the vessels will be tailored to the specific needs of the coast guard. Ares’ head of business development Stephen Layton told Shephard that the company