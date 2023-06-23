To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Denmark inks contract for new patrol vessel design

23rd June 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Harry Lye, Giovanni Rasio in Paris and London

The design of Denmark's new ocean patrol vessels will be derived from OMT's MPV80 platform. (Photo: OMT)

The Danish Defence Materiel and Procurement Agency (FMI) has today signed a contract for the design of new patrol ships for the Danish Navy.

The contract with the Danish Patrol Ships K/S consortium will see the country field new vessels based on Odense Maritime Technology’s (OMT) MPV80 design – as predicted by Shephard.

Danish Patrol Ships K/S will act as a turnkey supplier for the Danish MoD.

The design contract will form the basis for a planned decision on the acquisition and construction of new ships.

The final design for the highly modular for the highly modular MPV80-based ships is expected to be in place by mid-2025.

The new ships will ultimately replace Denmark’s Thetis-class ocean-going patrol vessels.

Chair of the Patrol

