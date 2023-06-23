Denmark inks contract for new patrol vessel design

The contract with the Danish Patrol Ships K/S consortium will see the country field new vessels based on Odense Maritime Technology’s (OMT) MPV80 design – as predicted by Shephard.

Danish Patrol Ships K/S will act as a turnkey supplier for the Danish MoD.

The design contract will form the basis for a planned decision on the acquisition and construction of new ships.

The final design for the highly modular for the highly modular MPV80-based ships is expected to be in place by mid-2025.

The new ships will ultimately replace Denmark’s Thetis-class ocean-going patrol vessels.

Chair of the Patrol