Dutch naval CIWS upgrades face delays
According to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD), the removal of the existing Goalkeeper CIWS and the addition of the new RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) system will not take place until after 2027.
The first ship to undergo the replacement was the Joint Support Ship (JSS) HNLMS Karel Doorman, which will go into an initial maintenance period in 2025. It was during this time when it was expected to have the Goalkeeper replaced by the RAM.
However, the MoD’s Defence Project Overview (DPO) 2023 published on 19 September states that 'more time is necessary' due to the complexity
