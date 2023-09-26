To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch naval CIWS upgrades face delays

26th September 2023 - 12:15 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

Instead of completing one large mid-life upgrade programme, HNLMS Karel Doorman, is undergoing a series of series of shorter maintenance and support periods during which new capabilities will be added. (Photo: Wikicommons)

Installation of a replacement close-in-weapon system (CIWS) on the main surface warships of the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) has been delayed.

According to the Netherlands Ministry of Defence (MoD), the removal of the existing Goalkeeper CIWS and the addition of the new RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) system will not take place until after 2027.

The first ship to undergo the replacement was the Joint Support Ship (JSS) HNLMS Karel Doorman, which will go into an initial maintenance period in 2025. It was during this time when it was expected to have the Goalkeeper replaced by the RAM.

However, the MoD’s Defence Project Overview (DPO) 2023 published on 19 September states that 'more time is necessary' due to the complexity

