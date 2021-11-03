Delays hit Walrus replacement programme

A project in the Netherlands to replace its four Walrus-class submarines is facing delays after insufficiently detailed information on potential designs emerged from discussions between the Dutch MoD and three candidate shipyards.

The MoD said this was partly due to its demands going further than shipyards are used to at this stage of discussions.

The news was revealed in a letter from Dutch Defence Minister Henk Kamp to the country's parliament on 27 October.

As a result, the second round of dialogue, meant to take place in September, has been pushed back to December 2021.

The talks would have …