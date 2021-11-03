Delays hit Walrus replacement programme

India receives first-in-class P15B destroyer
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
A project in the Netherlands to replace its four Walrus-class submarines is facing delays after insufficiently detailed information on potential designs emerged from discussions between the Dutch MoD and three candidate shipyards.
The MoD said this was partly due to its demands going further than shipyards are used to at this stage of discussions.
The news was revealed in a letter from Dutch Defence Minister Henk Kamp to the country's parliament on 27 October.
As a result, the second round of dialogue, meant to take place in September, has been pushed back to December 2021.
The talks would have …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Indian Navy should commission its first Visakhapatnam-class destroyer shortly after it was handed over by its shipbuilder.
Completion of builder’s trials for new LPD paves the way for acceptance trials by the end of 2021.
Drawing on the experience gained in the small- and medium-calibre sector and with an eye on technological evolution, Leonardo has developed the LIONFISH® family. Watch the video now.
Modular, common architecture, compactness, and lightweight: these are the key features of LIONFISH®, the new family of small-calibre remotely controlled naval turrets developed and produced by Leonardo.
Raytheon obtains Tomahawk Block Va contract modification from NAVAIR.
A possible sale of Dutch frigates and minehunters to Greece would build on the previously announced deal with France for three new frigates.