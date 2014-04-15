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Defence Services Asia: Saab details submarine strategy

15th April 2014 - 06:01 GMT | by Andrew White in Kuala Lumpur

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Saab will initially tackle Swedish requirements for a submarine before turning its attention to the Asia-Pacific market, company president and CEO Hakan Bushke has stated.

Addressing the media at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur on 15 April, Bushke described how Saab’s ‘first focus’ would fall upon Sweden’s armed forces, after which it would attempt to generate cooperation agreements with other nations including Australia.

Yesterday, Saab signed a MoU to acquire naval platform provider ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Negotiations were described as being in the early stages with Saab saying the move fell in line with its activities

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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