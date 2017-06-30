Deal inked for more Korean PKX-B craft
South Korea is continuing to modernise its patrol boat fleet via an approximately $225 million contract with Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC), according to an announcement from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on 28 June.
The agreement encompasses four additional 210t Gumdoksuri-class fast attack craft which will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) in 2020. This class is also known as the ‘B’ variant of the Patrol Killer Experimental (PKX-B).
Onboard armaments include a Hyundai Wia 76mm gun, LIG Nex1 12-barrelled 130mm guided-rocket launcher and two 12.7mm machine guns.
Each 44m-long vessel has a
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Saab relaunches third upgraded Gotland-class submarine
More than 20 of the central systems in HMS Halland were replaced as part of the upgrade, including sensors and command systems.
-
Havelsan boosts command and control in Omani fleet “for 20 years”
A new deal between the Turkish firm and the Royal Navy of Oman would upgrade all the navy’s currently active vessels.
-
India and UK to collaborate on propulsion for next-generation Landing Dock Platform
The two countries signed a Statement of Intent to design an integrated full electric propulsion system for the Landing Platform Dock by 2030.
-
New anti-mine technology delivered to French and Royal Norwegian navies
Thales and Patria are among the companies to have supplied European navies with systems to combat the growing sea mine threat.