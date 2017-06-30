To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Deal inked for more Korean PKX-B craft

30th June 2017 - 06:01 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Hong Kong

South Korea is continuing to modernise its patrol boat fleet via an approximately $225 million contract with Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction (HHIC), according to an announcement from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) on 28 June. 

The agreement encompasses four additional 210t Gumdoksuri-class fast attack craft which will be delivered to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) in 2020. This class is also known as the ‘B’ variant of the Patrol Killer Experimental (PKX-B).

Onboard armaments include a Hyundai Wia 76mm gun, LIG Nex1 12-barrelled 130mm guided-rocket launcher and two 12.7mm machine guns. 

Each 44m-long vessel has a

