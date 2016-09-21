DCNS floats FREMM frigate Bretagne

DCNS is nearing delivery of the FREMM Bretagne frigate to the French Navy, with the vessel floated at the company’s Lorient, France facility on 16 September.

A total of six FREMM frigates are on order for the French Navy, with delivery due to complete by mid-2019.

The vessels have been ordered by OCCAR as part of a larger programme that also called for DCNS to construct and deliver two FREMMs for the Royal Moroccan Navy and the Egyptian Navy. These vessels – Mohammed VI and Tahya Misr - were delivered in January 2014 and June 2015 respectively.

FREMM Bretagne is the fifth vessel for France. Three FREMMs have already been delivered, and – in addition to Bretagne – a further two are currently under construction. FREMM Auvergne will start sea trials at the end of September 2016, and assembly is set to begin shortly for FREMM Normandie.

France's FREMM frigates carry MU 90 torpedoes, Aster and Exocet MM 40 missiles, naval cruise missiles and the Herakles multifunctional radar. The vessels are 142m long, 20m wide, have a displacement of 6,000 tonnes, top speed of 27 knots and range of 6,000 tonnes. They can accommodate a crew of 108 people and 145 passengers.