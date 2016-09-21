DCNS floats FREMM frigate Bretagne
DCNS is nearing delivery of the FREMM Bretagne frigate to the French Navy, with the vessel floated at the company’s Lorient, France facility on 16 September.
A total of six FREMM frigates are on order for the French Navy, with delivery due to complete by mid-2019.
The vessels have been ordered by OCCAR as part of a larger programme that also called for DCNS to construct and deliver two FREMMs for the Royal Moroccan Navy and the Egyptian Navy. These vessels – Mohammed VI and Tahya Misr - were delivered in January 2014 and June 2015 respectively.
FREMM Bretagne is the fifth vessel for France. Three FREMMs have already been delivered, and – in addition to Bretagne – a further two are currently under construction. FREMM Auvergne will start sea trials at the end of September 2016, and assembly is set to begin shortly for FREMM Normandie.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Eastern Shipbuilding 'well positioned' to meet US defence needs, new CEO says
The Floridian shipbuilder sees opportunities in conversions and is protesting a decision by the US Coast Guard to award a significant contract to competitor Austal USA in court.
-
Japanese aircraft carrier gets JPALS landing support system
JS Izumo will be the first Japanese ship to deploy the JPALS system in 2024.
-
India seeks several types of patrol vessel for its navy and coastguard
India has launched several sizeable tender exercises in the hope of obtaining new patrol boats and fast interdiction craft.
-
Nordic firms team up on modular mine laying system
Recent events in the maritime domain have made the importance of sea denial clear.
-
Malaysia scuttles one LCS, as Boustead struggles to fulfil obligations
Malaysia's LCS programme has become a long-running sorry saga, with one ship already dumped.