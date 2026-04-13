Could the USCG icebreaker requirement open the door for more inland shipbuilding?
On 2 April, Fincantieri Marine Group, Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine announced the establishment of the Fourth Coast Shipbuilding Alliance, a collaborative framework designed to bring new shipbuilding programmes and technology to the Great Lakes region. The alliance’s immediate objective is to compete for a contract to build up to seven Homeland Security Cutter – Light (HSC-L) icebreakers for the US Coast Guard (USCG).
The scale of the challenge facing American shipbuilding is well documented. A March 2026 analysis from the Hudson Institute, authored by Patrick M Cronin and David Glick, argued that the US defence industrial base “has become
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Naval Warfare
-
Naval Group’s Barracuda bid could deepen Franco-Greek naval alignment
As the Hellenic Navy looks to replace its ageing submarines with a next-generation fleet, other likely contenders for the programme include TKMS, Saab, Fincantieri, Navantia and Hanwha Ocean.
-
Has France quietly become Europe’s real naval power?
The Marine nationale’s consistent deployments, healthy shipbuilding drumbeat and growing export portfolio are forcing a reassessment of where European naval capability now resides.
-
Australia is ramping up its uncrewed surface fleet as Sea Archer lines up for key requirement
As advances in uncrewed technology increasingly shape Australia’s maritime future, Shephard spoke with the country’s head of navy capability and a Leidos Australia executive about the operational advantages behind the shift.
-
Gulf tensions force Western navies to confront mine warfare shortfalls
The conversion of RFA Lyme Bay comes during signs that European navies may once again need to cooperate on Gulf mine clearance operations.