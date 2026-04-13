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Could the USCG icebreaker requirement open the door for more inland shipbuilding?

13th April 2026 - 11:55 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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WYTLs have been included in the US Coast Guard’s inventory since 1961. (Photo: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service)

The formation of a Great Lakes shipbuilding alliance could prompt a shift in how the US approaches naval and coast guard construction. But can distributed inland shipyards ease the country’s shipbuilding capacity?

On 2 April, Fincantieri Marine Group, Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine announced the establishment of the Fourth Coast Shipbuilding Alliance, a collaborative framework designed to bring new shipbuilding programmes and technology to the Great Lakes region. The alliance’s immediate objective is to compete for a contract to build up to seven Homeland Security Cutter – Light (HSC-L) icebreakers for the US Coast Guard (USCG).

The scale of the challenge facing American shipbuilding is well documented. A March 2026 analysis from the Hudson Institute, authored by Patrick M Cronin and David Glick, argued that the US defence industrial base “has become

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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