South American shipyards maintain their tempo

The 27 February announcement from Chilean shipyard ASMAR that it has cut first steel on a new amphibious vessel for the Chilean Navy came at a time of strong activity for South American naval shipbuilding.

Argentine state-run shipyard Tandanor is preparing to build a new polar vessel with Finnish assistance, while efforts continue in neighbouring Brazil on an indigenously constructed vessel for Antarctic operations.

The Chilean Escotillón IV project will modernise the navy’s amphibious transportation capabilities with four new vessels. These ships will replace the Chilean Navy vessels Aquiles (AP-41), Sargento Aldea (LSDH-91), Rancagua (LST-92) and Chacabuco (LST-95).

The first