South American shipyards maintain their tempo

French naval strategy delves down to seabed
UUVs — and associated enabling technologies — are at the core of the new Seabed Warfare Strategy released by the French MoD last month.
The 27 February announcement from Chilean shipyard ASMAR that it has cut first steel on a new amphibious vessel for the Chilean Navy came at a time of strong activity for South American naval shipbuilding.
Argentine state-run shipyard Tandanor is preparing to build a new polar vessel with Finnish assistance, while efforts continue in neighbouring Brazil on an indigenously constructed vessel for Antarctic operations.
The Chilean Escotillón IV project will modernise the navy’s amphibious transportation capabilities with four new vessels. These ships will replace the Chilean Navy vessels Aquiles (AP-41), Sargento Aldea (LSDH-91), Rancagua (LST-92) and Chacabuco (LST-95).
Japan's navy has now reached its full complement of 22 conventional submarines.
The UK’s refreshed National Shipbuilding Strategy seemingly shies away from commitments to build all RN warships in the UK.
The two companies have previously worked to demonstrate the Vigilant forward-looking sonar onto MSubs XLUUV.
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia sealed MoUs with Zamil Offshore Service Company and the SAMI AEC during the World Defense Show 2022.