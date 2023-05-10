Colombia's COTECMAR commences construction of new OPV

Construction of the OPV, which began on 31 March, will take 'around two and a half years,' and 'is the first [OPV] manufactured based on a local design by a Latin American country,' according to COTECMAR.

The OPV has a length of 93m-long and will carry a 'rapid reaction boat and a helicopter,' the shipbuilder added.

The vessel will be used for maritime security, patrol, and maritime interdiction, among other operations, the Colombian Navy told Shephard.

The new OPV still needs to be assigned a name, the Navy added, but it will have the new 'Colombia OPV-class' designation.

The