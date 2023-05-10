To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Colombia's COTECMAR commences construction of new OPV

10th May 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

The new Colombian OPV will take around two and a half years to build. (Photo: COTECMAR)

The Colombian shipbuilding corporation COTECMAR has started the construction of an OPV as the first platform as part of an order for three new ships.

Construction of the OPV, which began on 31 March, will take 'around two and a half years,' and 'is the first [OPV] manufactured based on a local design by a Latin American country,' according to COTECMAR.

The OPV has a length of 93m-long and will carry a 'rapid reaction boat and a helicopter,' the shipbuilder added.

The vessel will be used for maritime security, patrol, and maritime interdiction, among other operations, the Colombian Navy told Shephard.

The new OPV still needs to be assigned a name, the Navy added, but it will have the new 'Colombia OPV-class' designation.

The

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us