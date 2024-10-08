To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Clock ticks for the US Navy to present a recovery plan for faulty welds in its vessels

8th October 2024 - 15:10 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Defective welds were already identified in the Virginia-class submarine New Jersey, which entered service in September. (Photo: Lexi Whitehead/HII)

The branch should submit the rework plan to the House of Representatives by 11 October.

The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has determined that the US Navy should provide a recovery plan for its in-service and under-construction vessels impacted by knowingly faulty welds by workers at Newport News Shipbuilding (NSS) by 11 October. 

The branch should also submit to HASC an assessment of any knowingly defective welds that pose a threat to sailors’ safety detailing all known impacts to its surface and under-surface platforms.

The service, however, is still evaluating its fleet. For now, it has identified issues in one destroyer and two submarines. The possibility of having other capabilities affected has not yet been ruled out

