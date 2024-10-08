Clock ticks for the US Navy to present a recovery plan for faulty welds in its vessels
The House Armed Services Committee (HASC) has determined that the US Navy should provide a recovery plan for its in-service and under-construction vessels impacted by knowingly faulty welds by workers at Newport News Shipbuilding (NSS) by 11 October.
The branch should also submit to HASC an assessment of any knowingly defective welds that pose a threat to sailors’ safety detailing all known impacts to its surface and under-surface platforms.
The service, however, is still evaluating its fleet. For now, it has identified issues in one destroyer and two submarines. The possibility of having other capabilities affected has not yet been ruled out
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
Keel laid for Portuguese multi-purpose ship
In June 2022, the Portuguese Navy released the concept of a multifunctional ship called Plataforma Naval Multifuncional (PNM) and a tender was issued in late May 2023. A contract with Damen was signed in November 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives first full capability multipurpose combat ship
The Pattugliatori Polivalenti d'Altura (PPA or multipurpose combat ship) Thaon di Revel Class class consists of seven multi-role offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) for the Italian Navy. Giovanni delle Bande Nere is the fourth of class.
-
Japan’s record defence budget proposals prompt major reorganisation for navy
Despite a record budget proposal, Japan’s military force has continued to face staffing problems, while the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force readies itself for a major upheaval of its surface fleet.