Chinese navy provocatively lases an Australian P-8

The two PLA Navy ships sailing north of Australia were carefully monitored by the ADF. (ADF)

China stands accused of illuminating an Australian military aircraft with a laser, something it has not denied.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has caused a stir after the Australian government claimed a Chinese warship painted a P-8A Poseidon aircraft with a military-grade laser. The incident occurred in the early afternoon of 17 February in the Arafura Sea, to the north of Australia. Not only was the action dangerous, but it happened in Australia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Australia’s Department of Defence stated, ‘Defence can confirm that on 17 February 2022, a P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches. The laser was detected as emanating from a PLAN vessel.’