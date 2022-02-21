Chinese navy provocatively lases an Australian P-8

USN enlists Gibbs & Cox for DDG(X) design and engineering support
Gibbs & Cox will aid the emerging DDG(X) programme ‘well as other emerging ship concepts’, the DoD announced on 17 February.
The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has caused a stir after the Australian government claimed a Chinese warship painted a P-8A Poseidon aircraft with a military-grade laser.
The incident occurred in the early afternoon of 17 February in the Arafura Sea, to the north of Australia. Not only was the action dangerous, but it happened in Australia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
Australia’s Department of Defence stated, ‘Defence can confirm that on 17 February 2022, a P-8A Poseidon detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia’s northern approaches. The laser was detected as emanating from a PLAN vessel.’
Sonardyne has launched a wireless initiation capability for naval mine disposal.
Comments from the head of the RN about hypersonic ambitions came shortly before UK officials met with their French counterparts to progress the joint Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon project.
The Hellenic Navy requires a contractor to maintain and sustain the two engines powering an ex-Norwegian patrol boat.
QinetiQ is supporting RN efforts to enhance the EW capabilities of its ships.
BAE Systems announces the Anson Astute-class submarine has successfully completed a trim dive.