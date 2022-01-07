Chinese navy commissions second LHD

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) commissioned a Type 075 LHD on 26 December 2021, the second ship of the class for the year.

Christened Guangxi with pennant number ‘32’, this second flat-top was commissioned at a closed ceremony at Zhoushan Naval Base. It has been assigned to the Eastern Theatre Navy (formerly East Sea Fleet), which focuses especially on operations against Taiwan. This fleet had hitherto received neither an aircraft carrier nor an LHD.

Displacing approximately 36,000t, Guangxi had been launched on 22 April 2020 and it commenced sea trials in December that year.

The first-of-class Type 075 Hainan …