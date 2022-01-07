Chinese navy commissions second LHD

Norfolk yards gain USN maintenance work
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) commissioned a Type 075 LHD on 26 December 2021, the second ship of the class for the year.
Christened Guangxi with pennant number ‘32’, this second flat-top was commissioned at a closed ceremony at Zhoushan Naval Base. It has been assigned to the Eastern Theatre Navy (formerly East Sea Fleet), which focuses especially on operations against Taiwan. This fleet had hitherto received neither an aircraft carrier nor an LHD.
Displacing approximately 36,000t, Guangxi had been launched on 22 April 2020 and it commenced sea trials in December that year.
The first-of-class Type 075 Hainan …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.
USS Mitscher is undergoing maintenance and modernisation at the BAE Systems yard in Norfolk, Virginia.
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.
Four new tankers for the Turkish Naval Forces will each have a range of 500nmi and a top speed of 15kt.
Advanced autonomy solutions from HII and Sea Machines support mission planning and collaboration between uncrewed systems.