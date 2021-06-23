China’s Yuan-class submarine rises in value

Canada commissions Harry DeWolf to bolster its Arctic presence
The Harry DeWolf-class Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships are designed to augment Canadian naval capabilities in the High North — but can other navies afford to follow suit?
Video imagery has emerged on social media platform TikTok of the latest version of China’s Type 039 Yuan-class submarine, with the most obvious difference being changes to the shape of the sail.
This new submarine, provisionally referred to as the Type 039C by analysts, was seen travelling downriver along the Yangtze secured to and in the company of two pilot vessels. It was being moved from its launch site in the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company, and a later photo purportedly showed it tied up on the Huangpu River in Shanghai.
The redesign of the sail, now with a ...
USN exercises contract option with Lockheed Martin for FFG-62 combat system integration.
The South Korean navy's ability to deploy marines and helicopters has taken a major step forwards with the commissioning of a second Dokdo-class LPH.
Since ship propulsion shifted from sails to propellers, preventing seawater from getting into the hull via the stern tube has been one of the most fundamental engineering challenges of designing and operating vessels. Without reliable sealing, even the simplest marine operation can become time consuming, costly and complex. Today there are new challenges to reliability, including greater forces at play and an environmental focus on preventing fluids from escaping the hull as well as getting in. But the stern tube seal remains a basic building block of safe and secure sailing.
Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division puts AESA radar through its paces.
Manufacturer trials of the world’s longest submarine may have begun.