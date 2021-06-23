To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Naval Warfare

China’s Yuan-class submarine rises in value

23rd June 2021 - 03:16 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

China has been building a new version of the Yuan class, tentatively called the Type 039C. (Screen grab from TikTok)

A new variant of the Type 039 diesel-electric submarine is on its way for China's navy.

Video imagery has emerged on social media platform TikTok of the latest version of China’s Type 039 Yuan-class submarine, with the most obvious difference being changes to the shape of the sail.

This new submarine, provisionally referred to as the Type 039C by analysts, was seen travelling downriver along the Yangtze secured to and in the company of two pilot vessels. It was being moved from its launch site in the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company, and a later photo purportedly showed it tied up on the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

The redesign of the sail, now with a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users