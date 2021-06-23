China’s Yuan-class submarine rises in value

Video imagery has emerged on social media platform TikTok of the latest version of China’s Type 039 Yuan-class submarine, with the most obvious difference being changes to the shape of the sail.

This new submarine, provisionally referred to as the Type 039C by analysts, was seen travelling downriver along the Yangtze secured to and in the company of two pilot vessels. It was being moved from its launch site in the Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Company, and a later photo purportedly showed it tied up on the Huangpu River in Shanghai.

The redesign of the sail, now with a ...