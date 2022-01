China is offering military assistance to Thailand by giving two second-hand submarines to the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) for training, since its S26T submarine on order is unlikely to be completed on time.

China will supply a pair of either Type 035B Ming-class or Type 039 Song-class boats, with both models still in service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Currently, the RTN is preparing facilities to support submarines. The availability of these two boats in the near future will allow them to train and learn to operate submarines while waiting for S26T submarines.

The RTN purchased the