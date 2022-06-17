To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • China innovates with ‘drone’ mothership, USVs and semi-submersible transports

China innovates with ‘drone’ mothership, USVs and semi-submersible transports

17th June 2022 - 04:38 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

An artist’s rendering of the Zhu Hai Yun maritime research vessel, which has potential to steer naval utilisation or even to conduct military tasks itself. (Tsinghua University)

China continues to invest heavily in new capabilities, with a 'drone mothership', new stealth USVs, semi-submersible mobile platforms and landing craft all appearing in recent weeks.

China launched what is claimed to be the world’s first ‘drone’ mothership – one designed to carry multiple UAVs, UUVs and USVs – in Guangzhou on 18 May.

The futuristic-looking 88.5m-long ship is christened Zhu Hai Yun, and it is believed it can carry up to 50 autonomous vehicles. It has a vast stern deck that can accommodate all manner of UUVs, USVs and UAVs.

The 2,000t vessel was constructed by the Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, with work beginning in July 2021.

Huangpu is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and this novel mothership was built alongside naval

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us