China innovates with ‘drone’ mothership, USVs and semi-submersible transports
China launched what is claimed to be the world’s first ‘drone’ mothership – one designed to carry multiple UAVs, UUVs and USVs – in Guangzhou on 18 May.
The futuristic-looking 88.5m-long ship is christened Zhu Hai Yun, and it is believed it can carry up to 50 autonomous vehicles. It has a vast stern deck that can accommodate all manner of UUVs, USVs and UAVs.
The 2,000t vessel was constructed by the Huangpu-Wenchong Shipyard, with work beginning in July 2021.
Huangpu is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and this novel mothership was built alongside naval
