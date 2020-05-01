China adds to SSBN fleet

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) celebrated its 71st anniversary on 23 April, and ahead of the milestone commissioned two new Type 094 Jin-class nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines (SSBNs), according to Chinese media reports. This brings to six the number of Type 094s in the PLAN.

The newest pair of Jin-class submarines is believed to be more advanced than hulls three and four, referred to as the Type 094A.

The new boats allegedly feature upgraded radar, sonar and torpedoes. Thus, Chinese media called them a ‘new strategic nuclear-powered submarine’, even though they are still Type 094s.

Four of the