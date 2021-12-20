Canada upgrades its Halifax-class frigates

Key decisions await RN (Opinion)
Perhaps the most important part of Adm Sir Ben Key’s tenure as First Sea Lord will not be the immediate RN of today, but setting the conditions for the navy of the future.
The Royal Canadian Navy has contracted Saab to provide multi-role Sea Giraffe AMB naval radars antenna kits for the upgrade of its Halifax-class frigates.
The contract also includes associated equipment and spare parts with an order value over SEK 300 million ($33 million).
The upgrade is based on the customer’s requirement to sustain the service life and enhances the performance of Halifax-class frigates.
The Halifax fleet also recently completed a Frigate Equipment Life Extension programme, which incorporated elements of the 9LV combat system to integrate with additional sensors and weapons.
The work will be carried out in Canada and Sweden, starting this year and continuing through to 2026.
Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It provides medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has a weapon designation capability.
It is suitable for demanding naval environments, from littoral to blue-water operations.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Sea Giraffe AMB has the ability to simultaneously track air and surface targets, with an optional mortar and rocket detection capability.
The first OPV for the Royal Australian Navy has been launched, but the programme is experiencing difficulties because of COVID-19 delays and weapon integration issues.
Swedish heavyweight torpedo to benefit from more life extension work by Saab.
Raytheon gains contract modification to support ESSM Block 2 full-rate production requirements.
A UK Parliament Defence Committee report, called "We're going to need a bigger Navy", compared the RN surface fleet to 'porcupines' with well-defended vessels that lack lethality.
USS Portland successfully test-fired the LWSD Mark 2 MOD 0 laser weapon on 14 December.