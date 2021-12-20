Canada upgrades its Halifax-class frigates

The 12 Canadian-built Halifax-class multi-role patrol frigates are undergoing an upgrade with new radar antenna kits. (Photo: Royal Canadian Navy)

Saab has received a contract from the Royal Canadian Navy to integrate its Sea Giraffe radars with Halifax-class frigates.

The Royal Canadian Navy has contracted Saab to provide multi-role Sea Giraffe AMB naval radars antenna kits for the upgrade of its Halifax-class frigates.

The contract also includes associated equipment and spare parts with an order value over SEK 300 million ($33 million).

The upgrade is based on the customer’s requirement to sustain the service life and enhances the performance of Halifax-class frigates.

The Halifax fleet also recently completed a Frigate Equipment Life Extension programme, which incorporated elements of the 9LV combat system to integrate with additional sensors and weapons.

The work will be carried out in Canada and Sweden, starting this year and continuing through to 2026.

Sea Giraffe AMB is a multi-role 3D surveillance radar system for naval applications. It provides medium range, simultaneous air and surface surveillance and has a weapon designation capability.

It is suitable for demanding naval environments, from littoral to blue-water operations.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Sea Giraffe AMB has the ability to simultaneously track air and surface targets, with an optional mortar and rocket detection capability.