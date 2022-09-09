To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Canada to complete MCM project review

9th September 2022 - 09:23 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

HMCS Yellowknife, one of the RCN's Kingston-class coastal defence vessels that will eventually host the RMDS. (Photo: Wikicommons)

Canada's delayed autonomous mine-hunting system acquisition project may finally be restarted.

The Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) is expected to complete a review of its autonomous Remote Mine-Hunting and Disposal System (RMDS) programme by the end of 2022.

The DND was expected to procure two RMDS systems but the acquisition was delayed earlier in 2022 due to the scope and complexity of the project and its efforts to support Ukraine.

However, a spokesperson from the DND told Shephard that it is ‘taking steps to carefully review this project as part of our normal project planning procedures, and all efforts are being made to complete this review prior to the end

