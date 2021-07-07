CAMM integration to boost Type 45 missile arsenal by half

Missile overhauls costing £500 million ($692 million), first detailed in March in the MoD Defence Command Paper, will see each UK RN Type 45 destroyer increase its missile capacity by 50% to 72 missiles with a new 24-missile CAMM silo.

MBDA has been awarded an 11-year contract for the integration of CAMM, and a separate 10-year agreement with Eurosam will refresh the capabilities of the in-service Aster-30 missile.

MBDA’s work will see CAMM paired with an upgraded Aster (also known as Sea Viper) C2 system for the first time.

The UK plans to overhaul the first Type 45 destroyer by Q3 2026. The entire ...