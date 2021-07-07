To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Naval Warfare

CAMM integration to boost Type 45 missile arsenal by half

7th July 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

RN Type 45 destroyer HMS Daring in the South China Sea. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright.)

The UK MoD is upgrading the capabilities of its Daring-class Type 45 destroyers with the addition of MBDA’s Common Anti-Air Modular Missile (CAMM), known as Sea Ceptor.

Missile overhauls costing £500 million ($692 million), first detailed in March in the MoD Defence Command Paper, will see each UK RN Type 45 destroyer increase its missile capacity by 50% to 72 missiles with a new 24-missile CAMM silo.

MBDA has been awarded an 11-year contract for the integration of CAMM, and a separate 10-year agreement with Eurosam will refresh the capabilities of the in-service Aster-30 missile.

MBDA’s work will see CAMM paired with an upgraded Aster (also known as Sea Viper) C2 system for the first time.

The UK plans to overhaul the first Type 45 destroyer by Q3 2026. The entire ...

