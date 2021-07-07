CAMM integration to boost Type 45 missile arsenal by half

Italy looks to Germany for new submarine sonar
The Italian U212 Near Future Submarine programme will include sonars made in Kiel.
Missile overhauls costing £500 million ($692 million), first detailed in March in the MoD Defence Command Paper, will see each UK RN Type 45 destroyer increase its missile capacity by 50% to 72 missiles with a new 24-missile CAMM silo.
MBDA has been awarded an 11-year contract for the integration of CAMM, and a separate 10-year agreement with Eurosam will refresh the capabilities of the in-service Aster-30 missile.
MBDA’s work will see CAMM paired with an upgraded Aster (also known as Sea Viper) C2 system for the first time.
The UK plans to overhaul the first Type 45 destroyer by Q3 2026. The entire ...
VSE Corporation continues its role as an in-country support provider for the Egyptian Navy.
The USN is continuing to fund the evolution of Medium Unmanned Surface Vessels.
South Korea will soon be one of a select few nations able to field submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
As the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Perth begins its journey to return to service, it shows that the problems faced by the ships have been long-running.
The UK MoD has awarded JFD a contract worth £20million for capability support for the Astute-class submarines.