CAES awarded $200 million contract to provide USN with large ship radar modules

The contract is for follow-on, full-rate hardware production and sustainment and CAES will provide fully tested radar module assemblies for the USN’s AN/SPY-6 family of radars.

CAES has been a multi-year partner with Raytheon on the SPY-6 programme and has already begun delivering hardware.

According to CAES: ‘This follow-on, multi-year award demonstrates the continued, strong partnership between CAES and Raytheon, and our demonstrated capacity to provide the SPY-6 radar with reliable components and meet the USN fleet’s needs for many years to come.’

Related Articles

Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts

SPY-6 can defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft and surface ships simultaneously and offers several advantages over legacy radars, such as greater detection range, increased sensitivity and more accurate discrimination.

Raytheon has developed four variants of the AN/SPY-6 using a scalable design, beginning with the AN/SPY-6(V)1 for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. This radar features four array faces with 37 Radar Modular Assemblies (RMAs) apiece.

The second, AN/SPY-6(V)2 or EASR (rotor variant), designed for LPDs and the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, features one rotating array face with nine RMAs.

AN/SPY-6(V)3 or EASR (fixed variant), designed for the Ford-class carriers and future Constellation-class frigate, comprises three fixed array faces, each with nine RMAs and offers air traffic control capabilities.

AN/SPY-6(V)4, designed to be retrofitted to the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, features four array faces, each with 24 RMAs.