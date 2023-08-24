CAES awarded $200 million contract to provide USN with large ship radar modules
The contract is for follow-on, full-rate hardware production and sustainment and CAES will provide fully tested radar module assemblies for the USN’s AN/SPY-6 family of radars.
CAES has been a multi-year partner with Raytheon on the SPY-6 programme and has already begun delivering hardware.
According to CAES: ‘This follow-on, multi-year award demonstrates the continued, strong partnership between CAES and Raytheon, and our demonstrated capacity to provide the SPY-6 radar with reliable components and meet the USN fleet’s needs for many years to come.’
Related Articles
Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts
SPY-6 can defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft and surface ships simultaneously and offers several advantages over legacy radars, such as greater detection range, increased sensitivity and more accurate discrimination.
Raytheon has developed four variants of the AN/SPY-6 using a scalable design, beginning with the AN/SPY-6(V)1 for Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. This radar features four array faces with 37 Radar Modular Assemblies (RMAs) apiece.
The second, AN/SPY-6(V)2 or EASR (rotor variant), designed for LPDs and the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, features one rotating array face with nine RMAs.
AN/SPY-6(V)3 or EASR (fixed variant), designed for the Ford-class carriers and future Constellation-class frigate, comprises three fixed array faces, each with nine RMAs and offers air traffic control capabilities.
AN/SPY-6(V)4, designed to be retrofitted to the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, features four array faces, each with 24 RMAs.
More from Naval Warfare
-
How the Canadian Surface Combatant programme can recover from COVID-19 delays
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) is working with Irving Shipyard to manage the lingering impact of COVID-19 on the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) project.
-
Romania cancels Gowind corvette buy, but needs swift new solution for Black Sea security
The Romanian Ministry of National Defence (MoND) has confirmed that plans to acquire four Gowind 2500 corvettes from French shipbuilder Naval Group have been cancelled.
-
Fleet support vessels are approved for the Indian Navy
India is set to proceed with the construction of five indigenously built replenishment vessels.
-
US to invest nearly $35 billion in shipbuilding in Fiscal Year 2024
Funds will be allocated to the acquisition and operation of new capabilities, upgrading of in-service systems, procurement of critical components and designs and expansion of public and private plants.
-
Keel laid for USS Tang
The keel was laid for the 32nd Virginia-class submarine USS Tang on 17 August, a Block V variant of the type and the third boat with this name for the USN.
-
Japan is developing a new small sea mine
Japan is developing a new kind of small sea mine that can be laid from such platforms as its new Mogami-class frigates.