Bulgaria chooses naval repair and maintenance provider

Raytheon progresses AN/SPY-6 efforts
Raytheon's AN/SPY-6 radar family will equip seven classes of USN ships.
The Bulgarian MoD has sealed a framework agreement worth BGN515,500 ($299,000) with the Terem shipyard in Varna for repair and maintenance of naval vessels.
The four-year deal, posted on 7 January on the official EU contracts database, covers dock repairs of Bulgaria’s three Drazki-class (ex-Belgian Navy) frigates plus its single ex-Soviet Project 1159 frigate Smeli.
Also included in the framework agreement are the Project 1241 missile corvette Malniya; the Project 1241.2 anti-submarine warfare corvettes Reshitelni and Bodri; and the three Tripartite-class mine countermeasure vessels Tsibar, Mesta and Struma.
The Bulgarian Navy is in the midst of a modernisation programme that includes two new 90m modular multimission patrol vessels and the potential procurement of three or four more Tripartite minehunters.
Six shipyards will compete for orders in a five-year maintenance package for six USN ship classes.
Domestically produced uranium fuel will power the first Brazilian nuclear submarine.
USS Mitscher is undergoing maintenance and modernisation at the BAE Systems yard in Norfolk, Virginia.
China's phenomenal naval shipbuilding continues, with a Type 075 LHD commissioned and construction proceeding of the Type 003 aircraft carrier.
Extra Mini-DRFD M3.0 sets are destined for German Naval Special Forces Command.