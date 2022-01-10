To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bulgaria chooses naval repair and maintenance provider

10th January 2022 - 11:17 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Bulgarian Navy frigate Drazki, pictured in the Black Sea. (Photo: Dmytro Sergienko)

Main Bulgarian naval assets to be supported by Varna shipyard.

The Bulgarian MoD has sealed a framework agreement worth BGN515,500 ($299,000) with the Terem shipyard in Varna for repair and maintenance of naval vessels.

The four-year deal, posted on 7 January on the official EU contracts database, covers dock repairs of Bulgaria’s three Drazki-class (ex-Belgian Navy) frigates plus its single ex-Soviet Project 1159 frigate Smeli.

Also included in the framework agreement are the Project 1241 missile corvette Malniya; the Project 1241.2 anti-submarine warfare corvettes Reshitelni and Bodri; and the three Tripartite-class mine countermeasure vessels Tsibar, Mesta and Struma.

The Bulgarian Navy is in the midst of a modernisation programme that includes two new 90m modular multimission patrol vessels and the potential procurement of three or four more Tripartite minehunters.

