Brunei receives a first ex-Singaporean patrol vessel
The Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) commissioned an ex-Singaporean Fearless-class patrol vessel into its fleet at Muara Naval Base on 21 March.
The vessel, the former RSS Brave, was renamed as KDB As-Siddiq and it carries the pennant number ‘95’. Singapore handed over the vessel to Brunei at Changi Naval Base on 15 February.
Altogether, Brunei will receive two Fearless-class patrol vessels donated by Singapore. The RSN decommissioned RSS Brave on 27 August 2019, while the second vessel was withdrawn from service on 11 December 2020.
The second boat, the former RSS Gallant, will be known as KDB
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Italy Navy secures funds for two new FREMMs amid push for a bigger fleet
Italy plans to procure two more FREMM frigates as part of a push to strengthen its naval capabilities amid increased Russian presence in the Mediterranean.
-
Textron nets contract to develop mine countermeasure system that doesn't need towing
Removing the need to tow an array would allow mine countermeasure USVs to access previously hard-to-reach areas.