Brunei receives a first ex-Singaporean patrol vessel

28th March 2023 - 05:09 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Royal Brunei Navy has commissioned the first of two second-hand patrol vessels donated by Singapore. (Photo: Brunei MINDEF)

Singapore has donated two of its former patrol vessels to Brunei, with the first being commissioned on 21 March.

The Royal Brunei Navy (RBN) commissioned an ex-Singaporean Fearless-class patrol vessel into its fleet at Muara Naval Base on 21 March.

The vessel, the former RSS Brave, was renamed as KDB As-Siddiq and it carries the pennant number ‘95’. Singapore handed over the vessel to Brunei at Changi Naval Base on 15 February.

Altogether, Brunei will receive two Fearless-class patrol vessels donated by Singapore. The RSN decommissioned RSS Brave on 27 August 2019, while the second vessel was withdrawn from service on 11 December 2020.

The second boat, the former RSS Gallant, will be known as KDB

