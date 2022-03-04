Boeing to provide Harpoon launchers for Taiwan, DoD confirms

Boeing is to produce and deliver 100 anti-ship missile launchers for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) on behalf of Taiwan under the FMS programme, the DoD confirmed on 2 March.

Taiwan will also receive 25 truck-based radar units and HCDS training equipment as part of a $498.31 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command.

Boeing will complete work on the contract by December 2028.

As part of Taiwan’s deterrence strategy against an increasingly aggressive China, it is also procuring 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon anti-ship missiles. A $2.37 billion FMS deal was approved by the US in October 2020.

Taiwan has also bought 60 AGM-84L Block-2 missiles to arm its F-16A combat aircraft under a separate $90 million deal.