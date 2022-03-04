Boeing to provide Harpoon launchers for Taiwan, DoD confirms

French supply ship takes shape in record time
France’s new BRF ships will replace the ageing Durance-class command and supply ships.
Boeing is to produce and deliver 100 anti-ship missile launchers for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) on behalf of Taiwan under the FMS programme, the DoD confirmed on 2 March.
Taiwan will also receive 25 truck-based radar units and HCDS training equipment as part of a $498.31 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command.
Boeing will complete work on the contract by December 2028.
As part of Taiwan’s deterrence strategy against an increasingly aggressive China, it is also procuring 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon anti-ship missiles. A $2.37 billion FMS deal was approved by the US in October 2020.
Taiwan has also bought 60 AGM-84L Block-2 missiles to arm its F-16A combat aircraft under a separate $90 million deal.
USS Gerald R. Ford will embark on its first deployment in late 2022.
With the oldest ship now 15 years old, Singapore's frigates are due for an extensive upgrade to be conducted by ST Engineering.
The Ukrainian Parliament ratified an agreement for naval projects in late January.
New solution offers underwater networked communication between various platforms at different distances from each other, DSIT claims.
The U212 NFS programme will be a ‘catalyst for enhanced international skills technologies amongst EU and non-EU countries’, says OCCAR.