To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Boeing to provide Harpoon launchers for Taiwan, DoD confirms

4th March 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Harpoon anti-ship missile launch. (Photo: ROC MND)

Taiwan will receive launchers, radar trucks and training for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System.

Boeing is to produce and deliver 100 anti-ship missile launchers for the Harpoon Coastal Defense System (HCDS) on behalf of Taiwan under the FMS programme, the DoD confirmed on 2 March.

Taiwan will also receive 25 truck-based radar units and HCDS training equipment as part of a $498.31 million contract from Naval Air Systems Command.

Boeing will complete work on the contract by December 2028.

As part of Taiwan’s deterrence strategy against an increasingly aggressive China, it is also procuring 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon anti-ship missiles. A $2.37 billion FMS deal was approved by the US in October 2020.

Taiwan has also bought 60 AGM-84L Block-2 missiles to arm its F-16A combat aircraft under a separate $90 million deal.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us