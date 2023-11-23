Birdon selected for new Australian medium littoral craft with plans for the heavy element to follow

Birdon has kept quiet about its LMV-M bid over the past two years refusing to engage with the media or disclose the details of its design and industrial arrangements. (Photo: Birdon)

The Royal Australian Navy is developing a new amphibious capability that will allow it to forward position Australian Army units from shore-to-shore or ship-to-shore at long distances. This will enhance the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF’s) rapid deployment capability and ability to operate in a contested environment.