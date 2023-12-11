Better late than never: Spanish Navy commissions its first S-80A submarine more than 10 years behind schedule
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has delivered the first of four new ocean-going submarines that will provide the Spanish Navy with a long-awaited modern diesel-electric attack submarine (SSK) capability for the 21st century.
The S-80A Plus submarines are advanced SSKs that can conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and perform an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance role. They have the potential for an added land-attack capability in the future with the acquisition of the Tomahawk cruise missile.
At the commissioning of Isaac Peral (S-81) on 30 November, Navantia stated that the second boat, Narciso Monturiol (S-82), was having the sections of its hull joined together at
Ukraine naval forces to be supported by new coalition
On 2 July 2023, two mine countermeasure vessels, Chernihiv (ex-HMS Grimsby) and Cherkasy (ex-HMS Shoreham), were commissioned with the Ukrainian Navy and further development of Ukraine forces will be supported by a new coalition.
New Zealand's HMNZS Te Mana successfully fires first Sea Ceptor missile
CMS 330 is a combat management system developed by Lockheed Martin Canada that serves as the backbone for several Canadian and Chilean ship classes and has been installed on RNZN Anzac-class frigates.
Turkey’s ASFAT on track to deliver first Hisar OPV in 2024
While outfitting activities on the first two Hisar-class OPVs have been advancing at Istanbul Naval Shipyard, discussions for additional platforms continue.
Future of the South African Navy looks bleak despite new ships entering service
The commissioning of SAS King Shaka Zulu, a Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessel, into the South African Navy masks serious problems for the service as fleet availability falls dangerously low and capability atrophies.
Babcock wins UK Royal Navy’s Dreadnought support contracts
Babcock has won contracts worth more than £120 million to support the development and delivery of the Dreadnought-class submarines for the UK’s Royal Navy.
Make or break: Can the European Patrol Corvette programme save shipbuilding in Europe?
With funding from the European Defence Fund and partner countries, the European Patrol Corvette programme has an opportunity to become the standard bearer for defence procurement and potentially offer a route forward for naval shipbuilding in Europe.