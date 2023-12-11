Better late than never: Spanish Navy commissions its first S-80A submarine more than 10 years behind schedule

The commissioning of Isaac Peral (S-81) into Spanish Navy service finally puts Navantia and Spain in the top tier of naval shipbuilders, as well as among the list of countries that can design, build and operate diesel-electric submarines. (Photo: Navantia)

The S-80A Plus, a new class of ocean-going submarines, will enhance the Spanish Navy’s capabilities despite the challenges and delays experienced during their development and delivery.