  • Better late than never: Spanish Navy commissions its first S-80A submarine more than 10 years behind schedule

11th December 2023 - 12:08 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The commissioning of Isaac Peral (S-81) into Spanish Navy service finally puts Navantia and Spain in the top tier of naval shipbuilders, as well as among the list of countries that can design, build and operate diesel-electric submarines. (Photo: Navantia)

The S-80A Plus, a new class of ocean-going submarines, will enhance the Spanish Navy’s capabilities despite the challenges and delays experienced during their development and delivery.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia has delivered the first of four new ocean-going submarines that will provide the Spanish Navy with a long-awaited modern diesel-electric attack submarine (SSK) capability for the 21st century.

The S-80A Plus submarines are advanced SSKs that can conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and perform an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance role. They have the potential for an added land-attack capability in the future with the acquisition of the Tomahawk cruise missile.

At the commissioning of Isaac Peral (S-81) on 30 November, Navantia stated that the second boat, Narciso Monturiol (S-82), was having the sections of its hull joined together at

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

