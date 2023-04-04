To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Belgium and Netherlands go Dutch on four billion Euro bill for new frigates

4th April 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

A rendering of the future ASWF ships for the Belgian and Dutch Navies. (Photo: Dutch MoD)

Belgium and the Netherlands have agreed on plans to procure four new Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates under the ASWF project.

The two European neighbours will receive two frigates each under the programme worth nearly €4 billion.

The deal builds on the duo's naval collaboration, which also involves joint procurement of new mine countermeasures vessels and uncrewed systems under the rMCM programme.

The Dutch MoD said several contracts related to the ASWF project were due to be signed this summer, with the remaining agreements to follow later this year or in 2024.

The ships will be built by Damen, and Thales Nederland is supplying the integrated radar and fire control system.

The Dutch government said the construction of its pair of ASW

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us