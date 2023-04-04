Belgium and Netherlands go Dutch on four billion Euro bill for new frigates
The two European neighbours will receive two frigates each under the programme worth nearly €4 billion.
The deal builds on the duo's naval collaboration, which also involves joint procurement of new mine countermeasures vessels and uncrewed systems under the rMCM programme.
The Dutch MoD said several contracts related to the ASWF project were due to be signed this summer, with the remaining agreements to follow later this year or in 2024.
The ships will be built by Damen, and Thales Nederland is supplying the integrated radar and fire control system.
The Dutch government said the construction of its pair of ASW
