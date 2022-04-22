US Navy awards Raytheon up to $1.68 billion for Zumwalt destroyer engineering services

Argentina receives final Gowind OPV
ARA Contralmirante Bartolomé Cordero will make its delivery voyage to Argentina in May 2022.
The US Navy has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense, an activation, sustainment, and modernisation contract for $483 million in support of the Zumwalt-class destroyer, the company announced on 20 April.
In a statement, Raytheon Technologies said that the award came with options that, if exercised, would total some $1.68 billion across five years.
Under the contract, Raytheon Missiles & Defense will help the US Navy complete the activation and fleet introduction of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers while developing technology and warfare capabilities.
Additional services will include design, integration, test and evaluation, system upgrade and replacement, logistics product development, configuration management, and training systems.
Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the company’s role on the programme went beyond the delivery of weapons and radar.
‘Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades,’ Kremer said in a statement.
Pending the arrival of the final sternship and foredeck sections and completion of the final equipment phase, the Braunschweig-class corvette Köln will enter service with the German Navy.
The final Scorpene submarine for the Indian Navy has been launched, while the same shipyard is seeking partners for an XLUUV design.
Chinese naval capability has taken another important step forward with the fielding of the world's first ship-launched anti-ship ballistic missile.
Although NATO navies have not intervened directly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the alliance increased its readiness and strengthened its maritime posture.
New investment will help UK-based KTG to set up a manufacturing facility for its K50 fast interceptor.