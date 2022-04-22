US Navy awards Raytheon up to $1.68 billion for Zumwalt destroyer engineering services

The US Navy has awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense, an activation, sustainment, and modernisation contract for $483 million in support of the Zumwalt-class destroyer, the company announced on 20 April.

In a statement, Raytheon Technologies said that the award came with options that, if exercised, would total some $1.68 billion across five years.

Under the contract, Raytheon Missiles & Defense will help the US Navy complete the activation and fleet introduction of the three Zumwalt-class destroyers while developing technology and warfare capabilities.

Additional services will include design, integration, test and evaluation, system upgrade and replacement, logistics product development, configuration management, and training systems.

Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, said the company’s role on the programme went beyond the delivery of weapons and radar.

‘Our team provides Zumwalt destroyers extensive support, from engineering and cyber protection to software development and upgrades,’ Kremer said in a statement.