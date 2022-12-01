To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bangladesh Navy loads up with new landing craft

1st December 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

This is Vard Marine’s LCT design that will be built by Khulna Shipyard Limited for the Bangladesh Navy. (Image: Vard Marine)

Bangladeshi shipbuilding is being kept relatively busy with naval projects such as multiple landing craft and patrol boats, plus a new submarine base is under construction.

Vard Marine has been awarded a design contract the previous month for new 70m landing craft tank (LCT) for the Bangladesh Navy (BN), the company announced on 29 November.

Under the programme, three LCTs will be built in Bangladesh by Khulna Shipyard Limited (KSY).

These landing craft are based on the Vard 7 507 series, with Vard Marine stating they ‘are designed primarily for carrying out amphibious operations in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, and for transporting landing forces, tanks, equipment and supplies’.

Secondary missions include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

