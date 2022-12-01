Bangladesh Navy loads up with new landing craft

Vard Marine has been awarded a design contract the previous month for new 70m landing craft tank (LCT) for the Bangladesh Navy (BN), the company announced on 29 November.

Under the programme, three LCTs will be built in Bangladesh by Khulna Shipyard Limited (KSY).

These landing craft are based on the Vard 7 507 series, with Vard Marine stating they ‘are designed primarily for carrying out amphibious operations in the coastal areas of Bangladesh, and for transporting landing forces, tanks, equipment and supplies’.

Secondary missions include humanitarian assistance and disaster relief along the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

