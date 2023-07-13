To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Bangladesh inaugurates new naval base and commissions eight vessels

13th July 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Bangladesh Navy received four Padma-class patrol boats on the same day as it opened a new naval base. (Image: BN)

The Bangladesh Navy, equipped with mostly smaller boats, continues modernising with indigenously constructed vessels.

On 12 July, the Bangladesh Navy (BN) opened a new naval base, simultaneously commissioning four patrol boats and four landing craft utility (LCU).

BNS Sher-e-Bangla is now reported to be Bangladesh’s largest naval base. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally commissioned the base at Kolapara in Patuakhali but did so virtually.

The facility encompasses an area of some 700 acres. Its foundation stone was laid on 20 November 2013, meaning it took a decade to complete. It also hosts a naval training centre, a 50-bed hospital and an aviation precinct.

The new base is well-suited to help patrol the southern region of

