Bangladesh inaugurates new naval base and commissions eight vessels
On 12 July, the Bangladesh Navy (BN) opened a new naval base, simultaneously commissioning four patrol boats and four landing craft utility (LCU).
BNS Sher-e-Bangla is now reported to be Bangladesh’s largest naval base. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally commissioned the base at Kolapara in Patuakhali but did so virtually.
The facility encompasses an area of some 700 acres. Its foundation stone was laid on 20 November 2013, meaning it took a decade to complete. It also hosts a naval training centre, a 50-bed hospital and an aviation precinct.
The new base is well-suited to help patrol the southern region of
