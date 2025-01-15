To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems to provide more Network Tactical Common Data Links to the US Navy

15th January 2025 - 08:48 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

NTCDL systems will provide the system and architecture for communications from naval vessels. (Image: BAE Systems)

Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL), a multi-platform modular and scalable solution for all US Navy (USN) Common Data Link (CDL) requirements, has been designed to increase link capacity and embrace waveform evolution.

BAE Systems will deliver NTCDLs to the USN under a US$85 million contract. Building on contracts to install systems on USN aircraft carriers, they will now also be installed on new Constellation-class frigates.

The award modifies an existing BAE Systems contract to extend the programme’s total period of performance by three years.

NTCDL will enable a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery and full-motion video from a variety of air, surface, subsurface and man-portable sources.

NTCDL supports multiple, simultaneous, networked operations using currently fielded CDL equipment, as well as next-generation manned and unmanned platforms.

It has been designed to enable operators to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data from multiple sources, as well as exchange command and control information across separate or independent networks.

In August 2022, the USN awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven NTCDL systems which followed a contract awarded in 2016 worth up to $84.7 million.

