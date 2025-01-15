BAE Systems to provide more Network Tactical Common Data Links to the US Navy

Fincantieri takes control of Leonardo’s underwater armaments business
The deal includes a 50% stake in the EuroTorp project which designed the MU90 torpedo.
BAE Systems will deliver NTCDLs to the USN under a US$85 million contract. Building on contracts to install systems on USN aircraft carriers, they will now also be installed on new Constellation-class frigates.
The award modifies an existing BAE Systems contract to extend the programme’s total period of performance by three years.
NTCDL will enable a real-time exchange of voice, data, imagery and full-motion video from a variety of air, surface, subsurface and man-portable sources.
BAE awarded naval data-sharing contract
US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production
NTCDL supports multiple, simultaneous, networked operations using currently fielded CDL equipment, as well as next-generation manned and unmanned platforms.
It has been designed to enable operators to simultaneously transmit and receive real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data from multiple sources, as well as exchange command and control information across separate or independent networks.
In August 2022, the USN awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven NTCDL systems which followed a contract awarded in 2016 worth up to $84.7 million.
