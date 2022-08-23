US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production

The NTCDL system allows the USN to transmit and receive real-time ISR data from multiple sources simultaneously.

The overall capability allows for exchanging C2 information over multiple data links.

BAE Systems Integrated Communications Solutions director Alan Dewar said transitioning from development to production demonstrated the strength of BAE’s programme performance.

He added: ‘Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage.’

The NTCDLs being built by BAE Systems will be installed on the USN’s aircraft carriers and new Constellation-class frigates.

The company will carry out the work at facilities in New Jersey and New York and partner sites around the US.