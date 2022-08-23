To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy contracts BAE Systems for data link production

23rd August 2022 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The USN's future Constellation-class frigate will be equipped with the NTCDL system. (Photo: USN)

The USN has awarded BAE Systems a contract worth $42.6 million to produce seven Network Tactical Common Data Link (NTCDL) systems.

The NTCDL system allows the USN to transmit and receive real-time ISR data from multiple sources simultaneously.

The overall capability allows for exchanging C2 information over multiple data links.

BAE Systems Integrated Communications Solutions director Alan Dewar said transitioning from development to production demonstrated the strength of BAE’s programme performance.

He added: ‘Our NTCDL system provides multiple, simultaneous Common Data Links, which enable greater and faster delivery of tactical communications and information to help our customer maintain its maritime advantage.’

The NTCDLs being built by BAE Systems will be installed on the USN’s aircraft carriers and new Constellation-class frigates.

The company will carry out the work at facilities in New Jersey and New York and partner sites around the US.

