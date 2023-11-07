BAE offers Australia guided missile variant of Hunter-class frigate

The Hunter-class frigate would provide a surface combatant capability matched only by the US Navy's Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The Australian Defence Strategic Review has called for a mix of Tier 1 and Tier 2 surface combatants amid speculation that the SEA 5000 Hunter-class frigate project would be cut back to pay for a potential new class of corvette – but BAE has returned fire with a new offering that could change Australian decision-making.