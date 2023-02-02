To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE contracts Norwegian shipyard for Type 26 composite work

2nd February 2023 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

A composite mast structure is lifted onto the first-in-class Type 26 frigate HMS Glasgow. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Norway’s Umoe Mandal will build masts and other structures for five more Type 26 frigates.

BAE Systems has contracted Norwegian shipyard Umoe Mandal to deliver composite structures for the five Batch 2 City-class Type 26 frigates.

Under the award, the Norwegian company will build and deliver the mast structure, including sponsons, doors, hatches and internal outfitting, as well as bulwarks and life raft platforms.

The assemblies will be constructed at Umoe Mandal’s Norwegian shipyard before being shipped to Glasgow for installation on future ships.

The contract follows work from the company providing the same subassemblies for the first three Batch 1 frigates.

The mast structures, bulwarks and life raft platforms are constructed from military-grade composites.

Using composites for modules high on the vessel’s structure offer benefits for seagoing characteristics and reduces the amount of ballast needed to stabilise the ship.

The lightweight materials also lower the centre of gravity than if the mast were built from steel. The associated weight reduction also gives the frigates increased deadweight capacity.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us