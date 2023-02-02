BAE contracts Norwegian shipyard for Type 26 composite work

BAE Systems has contracted Norwegian shipyard Umoe Mandal to deliver composite structures for the five Batch 2 City-class Type 26 frigates.

Under the award, the Norwegian company will build and deliver the mast structure, including sponsons, doors, hatches and internal outfitting, as well as bulwarks and life raft platforms.

The assemblies will be constructed at Umoe Mandal’s Norwegian shipyard before being shipped to Glasgow for installation on future ships.

The contract follows work from the company providing the same subassemblies for the first three Batch 1 frigates.

The mast structures, bulwarks and life raft platforms are constructed from military-grade composites.

Using composites for modules high on the vessel’s structure offer benefits for seagoing characteristics and reduces the amount of ballast needed to stabilise the ship.

The lightweight materials also lower the centre of gravity than if the mast were built from steel. The associated weight reduction also gives the frigates increased deadweight capacity.