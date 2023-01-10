To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon poised to receive first SPY-6 radar back-fit contract

10th January 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Each SPY-6 panel, regardless of the variant, comprises common radar modular assemblies or RMAs. (Photo: Raytheon)

The US Navy plans to improve its Flight IIA Arleigh Burke destroyers with the addition of the Raytheon-built SPY-6 radar.

Raytheon is poised to receive a contract with the USN to back-fit a first Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer with its SPY-6 radar.

Speaking to Shephard, Raytheon senior director for naval radar programmes Mike Mills said the USN was getting ready to award the contract soon in pursuit of its ambition to get as many SPY-6-equipped ships into the fleet as quickly as possible.

The US plans to backfit the Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with the AN/SPY-6(V)4. Each SPY-6 array face is assembled from Radar Modular Assemblies (RMAs), with one AN/SPY-6(V)4 panel housing 24.

