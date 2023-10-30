Babcock wins new contract to support UK Royal Navy Phalanx weapon system

Babcock International will provide support for the UK Royal Navy’s (RN’s) Phalanx Close-In Weapon Support System (CIWS) over three years under a £18 million (US$21.8 million) contract announced on 30 October.

The weapon features a 20mm gun capable of firing armour-piercing bullets at up to 4,500 rounds per minute. It can be installed on multiple RN platforms, including the Albion-class landing platform dock, Royal Fleet Auxiliary, Daring- Class Type 45 destroyer and Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers.

Babcock has been supporting the system since 2006 and the new contract will cover up to 41 systems, including nine overhauls and upgrades. It will also be responsible for logistics management, obsolescence management, availability and reliability of the Phalanx.

In December 2014, Babcock was awarded a contract by the UK MoD to deliver four Phalanx 1B kits and convert four land Phalanx Weapons Systems to their original maritime configuration. Three of the four new systems were purchased to provide defensive capability to HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier.

In September 2018, the US State Department approved a potential foreign military sale of MK 15 Phalanx upgrade kits to the UK. In a package worth $75 million, the UK had requested 50 MK 15 Block IB Baseline 2 upgrade kits.

In 2021 Babcock was awarded a two-year £15 million to support the weapons.