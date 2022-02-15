Babcock eyes a bigger slice of the Australian naval sustainment market

Dstl tests autonomous launch and recovery system
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
Babcock is to gain full ownership of its Naval Ship Management (NSM) JV for Australian naval sustainment.
The UK-based company announced in a 15 February statement to the London Stock Exchange that it has entered into an agreement to buy out UGL’s 50% stake in NSM for A$60 million ($42.68 million), ‘subject to customary approvals’.
Babcock’s stated aim is to strengthen the breadth of its support to the Australian Defence Force's maritime capability ‘and to provide additional capability for Australia's current and future maritime programmes’.
Babcock and UGL established NSM in 2012 to provide maintenance support for Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigates. The JV evolved since then to provide maritime sustainment services for other vessels such as the two Canberra-class landing helicopter docks.
In its most recent full-year results (for 12 months to 31 March 2021), NSM posted revenues of A$254 million.
Solving launch and recovery issues is crucial to making USVs feasible operational assets.
Fincantieri has launched the fourth of seven offshore patrol vessels intended for the Italian Navy.
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will provide bridge and central control station equipment training stations for future USN guided-missile frigates.
The USN has ordered additional Mk 82 and Mk 200 systems for the Aegis Weapon System.
The USN has awarded another Mk 6 guidance system-related contract to the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory.
The future Constellation-class frigate requires a variable-depth sonar to locate submarines, UUVs and other subsurface threats.